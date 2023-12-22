Local prosecutor encourages use of ArriveSafe; Upcoming holiday weekend’s dates, times

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County residents have a safe way to get home if they’re out drinking over the upcoming holiday weekend.

On Friday, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced the return of the ArriveSafe program.

This program is designed to make sure those who have been drinking get home safe and reduce the number of OVI-related crashes, according to a spokesperson from Heck’s office.

This year, there were nearly 10,000 OVI-related traffic crashes that have killed over 500 people throughout the state, Heck said.

“Here in Montgomery County, we have had over 460 OVI-related traffic crashes that took the lives of nearly 40 motorists. We can do better! Have a designated driver or use ArriveSafe,” Heck said.

The program will provide a free Uber ride home, up to $25 value, for Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

The program is available:

Saturday, Dec. 23. starting at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Saturday, Dec. 30 starting at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

To access this offer, residents have to scan the QR code on the prosecutor’s website or below.

ArriveSafe Christmas QR Code ArriveSafe Christmas QR Code (Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office)

There will be a QR code for Christmas weekend and another for New Year’s weekend, the spokesperson said.

ArriveSafe started in Dec. 2007, and since then, there have been over 11,700 free rides provided.

“Have a designated driver or use ArriveSafe and get a free ride home over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends. Remember, the life you save may be your own!” Heck said.

