ArriveSafe Program returns, provides free rides home this Thanksgiving holiday

DAYTON — People in Montgomery County can get a free ride home through Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck’s Arrive Safe program provides free Uber rides to residents this Thanksgiving holiday.

By scanning a QR code residents can get a $30 voucher toward an Uber ride through Sunday at 6 a.m.

>> 4 vehicles, overturned semi involved in crash on I-75 during busiest travel day of year

Heck said already this year more people have died in crashes involving alcohol than all of last year.

“Do you want to end your holiday fun by going to jail in the backseat of a cruiser or having fun and being chauffeured home by an Uber? To me, it’s a pretty easy decision,” he said.

In the last 15 years, the program has given more than 10,000 rides.

My ArriveSafe Program starts tonight at 6:00 pm, so there is NO EXCUSE for getting behind the wheel after celebrating... Posted by Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group