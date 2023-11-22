At least 5 vehicles, overturned semi involved in crash on I-75 during busiest travel day of year

SIDNEY — One person has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 75 southbound in Shelby County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Sidney police and fire and OSHP were dispatched at 1:27 p.m., to the crash on I-75 SB at state route 47/Sidney/Versailles, according to OHGO.

Four to five vehicles were involved in the crash, the dispatcher said. A video from a News Center 7 employee shows at least eight vehicles and two semis at the crash scene.

The video also shows that one of the semi-trailers overturned.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-75 at exit 92 which is Michigan Street, OHGO cameras show.

Traffic on the northbound side of the interstate has slowed but is moving.

Dispatchers are not sure how long it’ll take crews to clean up the scene and reopen the interstate.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

