Local chief deputy shares tips to stay safe during New Year’s weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on patrol this weekend to make sure you kick off 2024 safely.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Chief Deputy Matt Haines who said if you see something, say something.

Haines said if you notice a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911.

If you’re going to a bar to celebrate, keep these things in mind:

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep a close eye on your drink

Know where your exits are

Go out with a group of people

“If you can’t do that at least let somebody know where you’re at all the time, keep an eye on your surroundings, know what’s going on,” Haines said.

