Police investigate shots fired at local bar

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Springfield police officers are investigating a shots fired report at a local bar, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

>> Ohio judge suspended from office after 29 ethical violations

Officers responded to the report at 7:36 p.m., Saturday, at Jimmy T’s Saloon on 1922 Lagonda Ave.

Officers believe some kind of dispute occurred, but they are not exactly sure what led to the gunfire, the sergeant said.

On scene, officers located shell casings, the sergeant said.

No one is believed to be injured at this time, the sergeant confirmed.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and News Center 7 is working to give you the latest information.

We will update this page when any new information is made available.

©2023 Cox Media Group