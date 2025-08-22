Man admits to OVI crash at hospital that killed 77-year-old man

ENGLEWOOD — A man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 77-year-old man outside a local hospital last year.

Daryl Dillard pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vandalism, and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court documents.

Counts of involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI were dismissed.

Dillard was the driver involved in the deadly crash at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood on July 22, 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He put his Cadillac DTS in reverse to back out of a parking space at the hospital when he accelerated and hopped a curb, hit a handicapped sign, a guard shack, two men in their 70s, and a white Kia Forte.

The crash caused the Kia to hit a transport bus, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Dillard then pulled forward and dragged the two men briefly.

One man was dislodged near the hospital’s entrance, while the other was dragged around 50 feet and dislodged on the sidewalk.

Dillard and the two men he hit were taken to the hospital for treatment. William Rodenberg, 77, died from his injuries, and the other man had serious injuries.

Testing determined that he was impaired when the crash occurred.

Dillard is set to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

Daryl Dillard Daryl Dillard mugshot. (Montgomery County Jail)

