Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County

By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A person was killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Preble County on Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., crews were reportedly dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 in Camden on reports of a crash.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed that a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

