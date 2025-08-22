34 arrested after police, ICE operation at area nightclub

FAIRFIELD — Over 30 people were arrested after law enforcement agencies conducted an operation at an area nightclub.

The operation took place on Aug. 16 in and around the Sabor Peruano Nightclub in the 7200 block of Dixie Highway.

It included the Fairfield Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Investigators said it was initiated in response to recent violence linked to the club, including two shootings over the past two months.

Investigations revealed that many individuals involved in the incidents at the Sabor Peruano Night Club were in the country illegally.

This prompted the involvement of ICE in the operation.

During the operation, 34 people who were in the country illegally were arrested.

Police said despite efforts to address concerns, the club’s ownership had not taken sufficient steps to resolve ongoing issues.

All arrested are currently booked in the Butler County Jail pending further action by federal immigration authorities.

