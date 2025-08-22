Police, medics respond to crash on busy highway in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash on a busy highway in Dayton on Friday morning.
Around 7:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 4 Southbound near Stanley Ave on reports of a crash.
The crash involved one vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported, but both Police and Fire crews were on scene.
Drivers may experience back-ups as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story.
