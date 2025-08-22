Voters decide on future of longstanding alcohol ban at local fair

DARKE COUNTY — Voters in Darke County have decided to maintain the longstanding ban on alcohol at the Darke County Fair, following a vote held today.

The decision to keep the fair alcohol-free was made during an election that saw near-record turnout, with many fairgoers participating in the vote.

The ban on alcohol has been in place since the fair’s constitution was drafted in 1901.

“Our constitution said that there would be no alcohol on the grounds. So it’s been that way ever since,” Marla Werner said, President of the Darke County AG Association.

This year, fairgoers had the opportunity to vote on a proposal that would have allowed alcohol sales at the fair, following a petition by a member of the Agriculture Association.

The proposal included various restrictions and details regarding alcohol sales.

Voting opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and the turnout was significant, with lines stretching back to vendors who had never seen such a crowd.

“It was exciting, though, because the way we look at it is it’s their voice,” Werner commented.

One voter expressed his support for maintaining the alcohol ban, citing the fair’s history.

“The history of Darke County Fair is no alcohol, and I think it should continue,” he said.

The results of the vote were announced just an hour after the polls closed, with the crowd applauding the decision to keep the fair alcohol-free.

The decision to uphold the alcohol ban reflects the community’s desire to maintain tradition at the Darke County Fair, which has been alcohol-free for over a century.

