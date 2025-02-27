Man accused of stabbing man with hatchet, causing hours-long standoff indicted

RIVERSIDE — A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Riverside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey Brown, 62, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

>> PHOTOS: SWAT called to apparent standoff near scene of Montgomery County stabbing

Brown’s charges stem from a stabbing that occurred in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the stabbing involved a hatchet and the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown reportedly left the scene of the stabbing and went to his house down the street.

Riverside police officers learned the suspect lived in the area and went to the house, which is located in the 1900 block of Brandt Pike.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police started making announcements outside the house around 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT team was called to the scene before 9 p.m.

The SWAT team obtained a search warrant for the address and arrested Brown inside the home.

Brown is due next in court on March 4.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 11 Standoff Brandt Pike Riverside (WHIO) Brandt Pike Stabbing (WHIO) Brandt Pike Stabbing (WHIO) Brandt Pike Stabbing (WHIO) Brandt Pike Stabbing (WHIO) Brandt Pike Standoff (WHIO) Standoff Brandt Pike Riverside (WHIO) Brandt Pike Standoff (WHIO) Brandt Pike Stabbing (WHIO) Standoff Brandt Pike Riverside (WHIO)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group