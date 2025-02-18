SWAT standoff underway near scene of stabbing in Montgomery County

RIVERSIDE — One person was removed from a home in handcuffs during a SWAT standoff in Riverside Monday night, according to News Center 7 crews on scene.

The standoff is taking place in the 1900 block of Brandt Pike, which is just up the street from the scene of a stabbing.

A Riverside police sergeant told News Center 7 that one person was stabbed in the 1700 block of Brandt Pike just before 6 p.m.

Medics took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously told News Center 7 that they have a person of interest but they are not currently in custody.

News Center 7 crews on scene hear officers making announcements towards the house and asking neighbors to shelter in place or leave the area.

Riverside Police Sergeant James Vance said the suspect inside is possibly armed and may have a hostage.

Brandt Pike is blocked off from Beatrice Drive to Ingleside Avenue.

Additional information was not immediately available.

