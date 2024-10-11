Man accused of stabbing co-worker during argument formally charged

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man accused of stabbing a co-worker during an argument in Huber Heights has been formally charged.

Cameron Amir Harding-Eldridge, 25, was indicted Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Huber Heights Police said they were looking for Harding-Eldridge for a stabbing that happened on Sept. 28 in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road near St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Peter School.

A 26-year-old man was injured in the stabbing and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He’s since been treated and released, police confirmed.

News Center 7 asked and police confirmed that Harding-Eldridge was the suspect. He was found on October 1.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

