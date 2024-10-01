Man wanted in connection to weekend stabbing near Huber Heights church, school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are looking for the man accused of stabbing someone over the weekend.

The stabbing was reported around 8:22 a.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road, near St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Peter School.

Huber Heights Police announced on Tuesday that they’re looking for Cameron Amir Harding-Eldridge, who is wanted on two counts of felonious assault. News Center 7 asked and police confirmed that Harding-Eldridge is the suspect in Saturday’s stabbing.

A 26-year-old man was injured in the stabbing and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He’s since been treated and released, police confirmed.

Anyone with information on Harding-Eldridge’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Dispatch Center at (937) 233-2080 or Det. Bluma at (937) 237-3544.

