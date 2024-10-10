Springfield police investigating the shooting of a man found in the street

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon reported in the area of Tibbetts Avenue and Selma Road in Springfield.
Police and a medic unit were dispatched just after 6:10 p.m. on the report of a man found in the street, Lt. Mike Curtis said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll file updates here as information becomes available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body found at abandoned Ohio car wash
- Tropicana Field’s roof torn off by Hurricane Milton’s winds
- Photos: Hurricane Milton slams Florida
One caller to 9-1-1 reported that the man was initially believed to have been hit by a car, the lieutenant said.
The man’s condition is not immediately known.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]