Springfield police investigating the shooting of a man found in the street

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon reported in the area of Tibbetts Avenue and Selma Road in Springfield.

Police and a medic unit were dispatched just after 6:10 p.m. on the report of a man found in the street, Lt. Mike Curtis said.

One caller to 9-1-1 reported that the man was initially believed to have been hit by a car, the lieutenant said.

The man’s condition is not immediately known.

