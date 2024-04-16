Man accused of shooting at mother of his child during pick-up facing formal charges

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at the mother of his child.

Juan Reeder, 25, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault, one count of domestic violence, and one count of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On April 6, the mother of Reeder’s 2-year-old son arrived at his apartment on James H. McGee Blvd. to pick up her son. When she tried to do so, Reeder allegedly refused to let her take their son.

“As they argued, Mr. Reeder pulled out a gun and struck her in the chest with the handgun, and started firing several shots into the air,” an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week read.

The woman then ran to the parking lot where two other women were waiting for her in a car. Reeder allegedly continued to fire shots in the air. He also allegedly fired at least one shot in their direction.

Court records indicate the 2-year-old boy was also around the vehicle when the shots were being fired.

When police arrived on the scene later, they recovered several spent shell casings from the parking lot.

Reeder was arrested that same day and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday.





