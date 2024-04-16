CareFlight called after reported fall at Troy wastewater treatment plant

TROY — A medical helicopter was called to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Troy on Tuesday morning.

First responders were called out to the plant on Dye Mill Road shortly before 10 a.m. on reports of someone who had fallen, according to Miami County dispatchers.

>> Popular sandwich chain opening new location in the Miami Valley

Dispatchers also confirmed that CareFlight was called to the scene.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to gather more information. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group