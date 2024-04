GREENVILLE — A popular sandwich chain is opening a new location in the Miami Valley.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is opening its newest restaurant at 1453 Wagner Avenue in Greenville, according to a spokesperson.

The restaurant is set to open on Thursday, April 18.

You can visit the location Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.





