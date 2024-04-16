Bag full of kittens dumped in Ohio parking lot

AKRON — A bag full of kittens was abandoned in a parking lot in northern Ohio over the weekend.

Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree and two others from the sheriff’s office were at a Senior Expo at an Akron community center when someone came up to them and said they saw a person abandon a bag full of kittens in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office shared on social media.

>> Teen dies falling off moving car, playing tag with friends in Ohio

The kittens were still very young and not even fully weaned off of their mother.

The sheriff’s office contacted an Akron-area animal rescue, which sent a team member out to get the kittens.

“Several Expo attendees and volunteers from other organizations expressed interest in adopting the little guys once they were weaned,” the sheriff’s office reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group