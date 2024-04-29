Motorcycle crash causes slowdowns on I-75 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Police and fire crews responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Around 1 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound at Stanley Avenue for an injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The dispatch supervisor said a motorcyclist crashed into the median.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a medic and a tow truck on scene of the crash.

