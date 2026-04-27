Man accused of shooting at authorities during standoff at local hotel pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of firing shots at federal officers during a standoff at a Springfield hotel last month has pleaded guilty to charges.

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Andre Jordan II, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted murder of federal officers on Monday.

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An arrest warrant was issued for Jordan on Aug. 8 for the murder of “beloved” Ohio chef and father of two, Bryan Morris Jr.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) tracked him to the Quality Inn in Springfield on Aug.14.

According to charging documents, law enforcement announced their presence to Jordan at the hotel, who then looked out the window.

“Following additional announcements, Jordan fired a shot through the window toward the pool area in the vicinity of officers and federal agents who then retreated to take cover,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. “Jordan then fired a round through the middle of the hotel door into the hallway where federal agents had been standing just moments prior.”

At the time he fired his weapon, there were three young children and two other adults in the hotel room with him. Surveillance video from the hotel showed the adults and children running from the room shortly before Jordan fired additional rounds.

Springfield Police Division SWAT Team then responded to the scene, and hostage negotiators got in contact with Jordan, leading to his surrender and being taken into custody.

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