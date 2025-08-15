Man accused of killing ‘beloved’ Ohio chef, father arrested after standoff at local hotel

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of killing a “beloved” Ohio chef and father of two was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Springfield Thursday night.

Jordan Andre, 34, was arrested by the Columbus Division of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals.

Andre is accused of killing Bryan Morris Jr. on Aug. 8 outside a tavern in Old North Columbus.

“With the assistance and support of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Andre was located by the Columbus division of the U.S. Marshals led task force at the Quality Inn on East Leffel Lane, in Springfield, OH,” the spokesperson said.

Andre allegedly refused to leave the room and a standoff began.

Springfield Police Division SWAT responded to the Quality Inn to help.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Andre allegedly fired shots inside the room as law enforcement approached the hotel.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot told News Center 7 that it doesn’t appear that any law enforcement returned fire.

People staying at the hotel were safely removed by officers.

Andre was eventually taken into custody after “successful police negotiations,” the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, no one else was inside the hotel room.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), and the Springfield Police Department continues to make our community safer by removing violent fugitives from our neighborhoods. Our investigative resources paired with the capabilities of the Springfield Police Department SWAT team led to the safe apprehension of this murder suspect.” - Michael D. Black, United States Marshal.

