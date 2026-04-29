Man accused of setting neighbor’s cars on fire takes plea deal

BEAVERCREEK — A man has pleaded guilty after cars were set on fire in Beavercreek.

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Scott Bennet pleaded guilty to aggravated arson on April 23, according to court documents.

He also agreed to pay the victim $2,000.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of Countryside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in October 2025.

A neighbor called 911 and reported that the vehicles parked in the driveway of the home across the street were on fire.

After that, another neighbor called and told dispatchers that their surveillance camera captured a man walking away from the fire before entering a nearby home.

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, they found a note on the victim’s front door that said in part, “If you or any of your (redacted) friends ever set foot in this place again, I shall most assuredly slaughter you, you slum lord scumbag! I am serious!”

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The Regional Emergency Response Team was activated, and negotiators contacted the suspect, 55-year-old Bennet, at a neighboring home.

Police said Bennet was “uncooperative and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

After several hours, Bennet was taken into custody.

He is set to be sentenced on June 16.

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