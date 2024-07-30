Man accused of setting apartment on fire indicted on arson charges months later

WASHINGTON TWP. — A man accused of setting a Washington Township apartment on fire in February has been indicted.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of setting apartment on fire facing arson charges

Muhammad Khan, 24, was indicted on three counts of aggravated arson on Monday, according to court records.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on February 21, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When Washington Township firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the 32-unit complex and several people trapped on their balconies.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a 911 caller told dispatchers that her brother was schizophrenic and was possibly experiencing psychosis.

>>RELATED: ‘Everything is on fire;’ 911 caller says brother set apartment on fire with her, mom inside

“He put the bathroom on fire!” the 911 caller said.

News Center 7 crews saw sheriff’s deputies put a suspect, later identified as Khan, into the back of their cruiser and leave the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Khan is scheduled to appear in court on August 13. He is currently not in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hyannis Port Drive Fire

©2024 Cox Media Group