Man accused of murdering 22-year-old landscaper takes the stand in his own trial

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man during an argument over grass clippings on a car took the stand in his own defense.

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Travis Jackson is accused of killing Tanner Staggs last September, and he is claiming he shot in self-defense.

The 911 call Jackson made to dispatchers on Sept. 18, 2025, was played in court.

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In that call, he admits to shooting Tanner Staggs, a member of a landscaping crew working on his neighbor’s home.

Staggs did not survive after being shot twice.

Police said the confrontation began when Jackson came out of his home and noticed some grass clippings on his car.

Prosecutors said he demanded the crew clean it off and escalated the situation.

But Jackson’s lawyer said that he made a reasonable request.

Jackson and his lawyer demonstrated their claim that Staggs hit him behind the left ear without warning.

They allege the blow knocked Jackson back and made him dizzy.

Jackson told the jury he refocused only in time to see Staggs take another step toward him.

That’s when he pulled his gun out of his pants and fired two shots.

“I was in fear of my life and from the attack and being struck,” Jackson said.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

The case is now in the hands of the jury.

We will continue to follow this story and update if a verdict is announced.

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