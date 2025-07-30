Trial for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend could face more delays

CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of brutally killing a mother in Clark County just fired his third lawyer.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has been following this Miami Valley Murder Mystery for years.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Thomas Albert has been a murder suspect in Clark County for four years.

Albert is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Candance Prunty, in 2015.

In court Wednesday, he told Clark County Common Pleas Court Judge Brian Driscoll that he wanted a new lawyer.

“Yes, sir. Or I will have to represent myself,” Albert said in court.

He said he and his current lawyer have had disagreements over the case law. He also asked for the trial to be moved out of Clark County.

Albert said he feels like a cable network true crime show featuring his case made him “look guilty” before trial.

His now-former lawyer, Kevin Lennen, said their relationship was “beyond repair.”

“I just don’t know how to put this back together,” Lennen said.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to deny Albert’s request to fire another lawyer.

They said Albert has not cooperated with interviews for his competency evaluation and is stalling.

“...to delay justice being brought for the victim’s family in this case,” Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Heskett said.

He currently sits in state prison for an unrelated attempted murder conviction in Columbus.

Clark County Prosecutors said Albert was dating Prunty in the summer of 2015.

That’s when Prunty broke off the short relationship.

Springfield police said Albert, who was upset about the breakup, was the motive in the murder.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Prunty’s mother, Patricia Beard, for years while following this case.

On Wednesday, she said she continues to feel burdened by what she describes as the emotional roller coaster of this case.

The judge ultimately allowed Albert to fire his third lawyer, but told him to be ready to go to trial.

“At some point, Mr. Albert, you’re going to have to figure out how to get along with counsel,” Driscoll said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

