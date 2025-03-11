Man accused of kidnapping boy, pouring bleach on face arrested by US Marshals

DAYTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and pouring bleach on his face during one of several attacks is now in custody.

Reka Jarmon, 33, and DeMarcus Pleasure, 37, were indicted on charges of kidnapping, abduction and assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Pleasure was arrested on March 10 by US Marshals in the Columbus area and booked in the Franklin County Jail.

Jarmon was previously arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the incident started in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on Feb. 22 when Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping around 1:40 p.m.

Jarmon and Pleasure are accused of going into the home, attacking the child, and then forcing him into a car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer said officers were called to a complaint of abuse at an address on Lexington Avenue around the same time.

Court records indicate that the pair took the boy to a house in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue. They reportedly attacked him again and poured bleach on his face.

The boy “sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” court records read.

Dayton police arrested Jarmon on preliminary charges of kidnapping, assault, and abduction. She remains booked in Montgomery County Jail.

Bauer told News Center 7 that the 12-year-old boy involved may be a suspect in a sexual assault.

News Center 7 asked police if the sexual assault may have been the motivation behind the kidnapping and if the child is facing any charges, but they were not able to answer that.

We will continue to follow this story.

