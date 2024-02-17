Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting booked into jail

DAYTON — The man accused of hitting his daughter with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting is now in jail.

James Skirvin, 54, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

James Skirvin (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting indicted

As News Center 7 previously reported, Skirvin is facing felonious assault and domestic violence charges. The charges are connected to the pedestrian strike that started a string of events on Monday.

Skirvin is accused of purposefully hitting his daughter with his white truck at Voyager Village in Trotwood last month, according to court records. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

While first responders were there helping the victim, police said Skirvin sped out of the park shouting and pointing a gun at them and firefighters as he pulled onto US 35.

>> RELATED: Dash cam video shows moments truck crashes into Trotwood police cruiser

From there, police started the chase of the truck which ended with Skirvin crashing into a police cruiser and then gunfire. Investigators have confirmed that more than a half dozen deputies and officers opened fire toward Skirvin.

Both Skirvin and a Trotwood officer who was in the cruiser at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital. The officer was previously released. Skirvin had remained hospitalized until his booking.

At this time, Skirvin has not been charged in connection to the chase or crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group