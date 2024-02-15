Dash cam video shows moments truck crashes into Trotwood police cruiser

TROTWOOD — Newly-released video shows the moment a high-speed chase ended in a crash and shooting on US 35.

The crash ended with 54-year-old James Skirvin crushing a sheriff’s department cruiser and then ending on top of a Trotwood police cruiser with an officer inside.

“I think it’s horrible, that he did it on purpose,” said Carolyn White, who lives two homes from the crash site.

White said she and her neighbors walked toward the crash but realized there were dozens of officers everywhere.

Investigators have confirmed that more than a half dozen deputies and officers opened fire toward Skirvin. That part is redacted from the video News Center 7 requested and received.

However, the video shows a number of things new things.

It shows officers pulling into the mobile home community where 911 callers told them Skirvin hit his own daughter. Skirvin is seen leaving the mobile home, driving right past them.

Officers said Skirvin pointed a gun at them.

News Center 7 was the only station to obtain video that showed Skirvin walking out of a home with two guns. The chase went from Trotwood back toward US 35, and several times Skirvin purposely drove on the wrong side of the road.

He then went onto US 35 East toward Dayton where an officer threw stop sticks to deflate a tire.

Skirvin performed a U-turn at 35 and Abbey Avenue to head back westbound. Pieces of his tire would come loose, flipping into the officer’s windshield.

Skirvin again increased speed as his tire and rim began to smoke, leading to his apparent deliberate turn into officers blocking the intersection to keep other drivers safe.

“One thing it’s an accident, the other if it’s purposely, that’s really not good,” White said.

Skirvin is so far only charged for his alleged assault on his daughter. He is being held under 24/7 guard at the hospital.

Ohio BCI is handling the rest of the case and it’s expected he will eventually face many more charges.

