Man accused of driving from traffic stop with officer in car doesn’t appear in court

DAYTON — The 30-year-old man accused of driving from a traffic stop with a Dayton officer in tow may face new charges.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Antonie Still did not show up for court on Tuesday.

“Your honor, Mr. Still is not present, he did bond out,” Still’s public defender said.

On May 13, Dayton officers attempted to stop Antonie Still for a traffic violation in the area of Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“Do me a favor and stop messing with stuff in your vehicle,” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

He didn’t follow orders, so officers told him to get out of the car.

“Get out of the vehicle! Get out of the vehicle!” an officer said.

While struggling with two officers, Still put the vehicle in drive and took off with one partially inside.

He ended up crashing the car into a parked vehicle, backed into a tree, then jumped out and took off running.

Within five minutes, officers found him under a porch and arrested him.

“Roll over on your stomach and get out here now! Get out here!” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

Still was charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He posted a $100,000 bond to get out of jail but could face a new arrest warrant in 48 hours.

“I would ask for a continuance, he did pay a substantial bond,” Still’s public defender said.

“He did pay a substantial bond, but he also knew he was supposed to be here and these are serious charges, he knew that,” Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis said.

