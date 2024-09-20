Man accused in connection to stabbing formally charged in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused in connection to stabbing a person has been formally charged in Miami County.
Michael McBride Sr., 45, of Troy was indicted Wednesday on two counts of felonious assault in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.
It is connected to him being accused of stabbing someone in the back on Aug. 20 near a carry-out on Union Street.
McBride is currently in the Miami County Jail, online jail records indicate.
