Man accused breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home before killing her pleads not guilty

DAYTON — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her daughters has pleaded not guilty in court.

News Center 7 was in court as a judge set Tony Jackson Jr.’s bond at $1 million.

Jackson is facing multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

On Feb. 10, Jackson reportedly went to Matyka Brown’s home and banged on the door while her current boyfriend was there but left.

He returned later after her boyfriend left and broke into her home. The Montgomery County Prosecutors Office said he went upstairs in the home and “pointed a firearm at the victim and her daughters.”

Both girls, ages 9 and 15, were able to get away. As previously reported, he fired one shot as one of the girls was still there and fired the shot that killed her as her daughters ran to a neighbor’s house.

Prosecutors said Jackson was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the 2019 robbery of the Ohio Loan Company on W. Third Street. He was released from prison on a special program by the Ohio Parole Authority in August 2024. The prosecutor’s office said they were not asked to give input on his release.

Jackson was arrested in October 2024 for the strangulation of Brown and was sent back to prison. He was released from prison two weeks before the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

