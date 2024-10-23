Man accused of breaking into 5 businesses formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of breaking into five area businesses has been formally charged.

Donnell Harris, 24, was indicted Tuesday on five felony counts of breaking and entering, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s accused of breaking into two Clayton businesses: Nick’s Foodmart on August 25 and VIP Smoke Shop on September 4.

Harris also allegedly broke into 3 Englewood Businesses including Monkey’s Smoke Shop on September 11, VIP Smoke Shop, and Verizon Wireless on September 24.

He is currently being held in the Miami County Jail, Englewood Police wrote on social media.

Harris’ next court appearance is scheduled for November 5.

