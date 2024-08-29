Man accused being hired to start fire that destroyed 3 Dayton homes facing charges

DAYTON — A man accused of being hired to start a fire that destroyed three Dayton homes is now facing charges.

Michael Fabian, 43, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court Monday with two felony counts of aggravated arson, according to court documents.

He is accused of starting a fire on purpose.

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters responded to a house fire at the 2100 block of East Fourth Street near Van Leer Street.

One firefighter was hurt.

Investigators say somebody hired Fabian to start the fire.

News Center 7 checked and he is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.

