Man accused being hired to start fire that destroyed 3 Dayton homes facing charges

DAYTON — A man accused of being hired to start a fire that destroyed three Dayton homes is now facing charges.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Michael Fabian, 43, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court Monday with two felony counts of aggravated arson, according to court documents.
He is accused of starting a fire on purpose.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men arrested in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old girl
- ‘It’s not easy;’ Grandfather frustrated with inconsistent bussing schedule at Dayton school
- Wife of Springfield company’s president killed in crash on I-70
As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters responded to a house fire at the 2100 block of East Fourth Street near Van Leer Street.
One firefighter was hurt.
Investigators say somebody hired Fabian to start the fire.
News Center 7 checked and he is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]