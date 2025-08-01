Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on the scene working to learn more. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 7:10 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 500 block of East Fourth Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Lt. Dan Perkins with Dayton police.

“Somebody just got shot outside of the building, I just heard the gunshot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said the male was slumped over in a sedan.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group