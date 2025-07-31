Former Ohio State football player facing charges for crash that killed 24-year-old man

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player, Kirk Barton, has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for a crash that killed 24-year-old Ethan Perry in Dublin last month.

Barton, 40, faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Court records indicate that Barton was driving a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck the wrong way on U.S. Route 33 on June 21 before turning around and continuing at excessive speeds on US-33/West Bridge Street in Dublin.

Barton collided with a Lexus IS 250 driven by Ethan Perry at the intersection of Franklin and West Bridge streets, resulting in Perry’s death at the scene, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Barton sustained non-life-threatening injuries and admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash.

He was released on a $500,000 bond following the incident.

Barton played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007 and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

The indictment of Kirk Barton marks a significant development in the investigation of the fatal crash, with legal proceedings expected to follow as the case unfolds.

