Major intersection closed in Dayton today

DAYTON — A major intersection will be closed in Dayton today.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that West Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow streets today.

It will be closed from noon until 8 p.m.

Drivers can take W. Third Street to get around the closure.

