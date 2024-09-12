Major intersection closed in Dayton today

DAYTON — A major intersection will be closed in Dayton today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that West Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow streets today.

It will be closed from noon until 8 p.m.

Drivers can take W. Third Street to get around the closure.

TRENDING STORIES:

Road Closure: On Thursday September 12, 2024 West Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Lt4uFWjmOp — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 11, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



