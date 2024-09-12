Major intersection closed in Dayton today

DAYTON — A major intersection will be closed in Dayton today.
Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that West Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow streets today.
It will be closed from noon until 8 p.m.
Drivers can take W. Third Street to get around the closure.
Road Closure: On Thursday September 12, 2024 West Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Lt4uFWjmOp— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 11, 2024
