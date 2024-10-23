Major change coming to your commute on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are making major changes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is riding in Storm Tracker 7 this morning to show you what’s different on this interstate this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

ODOT crews will get rid of the contraflow lane between U.S. 35 and State Route 741 on I-75.

The ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 South will also reopen to traffic as the southbound lanes shift into a normal traffic pattern with three lanes.

ODOT told News Center 7 that they still want drivers to slow down in the construction zone.

“Pay attention, especially in work zones. Guys, pay attention,” said Loryn Bryson, ODOT.

