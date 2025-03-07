‘Lucky that we get to do this;’ Smales returning to its roots with Dayton Arcade location

DAYTON — A local bakery has served the Miami Valley for more than 100 years and now, it’s returning to its roots at a second location inside the Dayton Arcade.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke to the owner about the new location and when it could be open tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Smales Pretzel Bakery officially announced its new location on Thursday. Owner Emma Smales said on Friday that she’s been scouting the new location for over six months and is “excited to finally get to tell everyone” about it.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s been a while, but the Smales family was selling pretzels in the Arcade a long time ago. They started way back in 1913.

“We found an ad from January 1914,” she said. “My great, great grandpa Rudy selling Dutch hard pretzels.”

Another news clipping inside their store shows Smales in the Arcade in 1969.

Smales said they got the name Smales Bakery when they moved to their Xenia Avenue location in 1926.

Customers who spoke to News Center 7 called it a staple in the area and now, Smales said she’s proud to be able to return to where it all started.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group