Smales Pretzel Bakery opening new location in Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — A popular local bakery is expanding.

Smales Pretzel Bakery announced on Thursday that they would be re-opening their soft pretzel stand inside the Dayton Arcade.

“We can’t help but think how excited this would make out Great Great Grandpa Rudy who started selling his soft and hard pretzels in the Arcade all the way back in 1913!” owners wrote in a social media post.

The owners said they’re “thrilled to be part of the revitalization of Downtown.”

“We’ve always believed in Dayton and Dayton has always believed in us,” they wrote.

An opening date for the Dayton Arcade location was not immediately released.

Smales will also continue to operate out of their location on Xenia Avenue.

