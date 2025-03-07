Mail carrier uses truck to help trapped woman escape Indiana house fire

LIBERTY, Ind. — A mail carrier helped two people escape a house fire near the Indiana and Ohio border Friday.
The mail carrier drove her mail truck up near the house, allowing a woman to jump onto it from a second-story window.
“I literally just used my mail truck to let a lady jump from the top story of this house to save her life,” the mail carrier said.
