‘A lot of blowing and drifting snow;’ Over 1000 ODOT crews treating snow-covered roads

PREBLE COUNTY — Several Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews continue to treat the roads after Sunday’s accumulating snowfall.

Matt Bruning, ODOT Spokesperson, said on social media Sunday that over 1,000 crews were out across the state treating roads.

As previously reported by News Center 7, parts of the Miami Valley saw as much as three to four inches of snow on Sunday.

In addition to snow showers, the winds presented a challenge to ODOT crews.

“Crews are dealing with a lot of blowing and drifting snow,” said Bruning.

He posted two photos that showed drifting snow on U.S. 127 south of U.S. 40 south in Preble County.

Bruning also asked drivers to give ODOT crews room to work and check OHGO.com for travel information.

