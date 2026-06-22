Thousands without power after storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the Miami Valley.
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As of 12:30 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 4,109 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website. This also includes Highland County in Ohio.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
- Storm Timing: Most likely window for severe weather by county
- Firefighters respond to fire at high-rise in downtown Dayton
Here is a breakdown of the outages:
- Montgomery County- 31
- Greene County- 3998
- Preble County- 80
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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