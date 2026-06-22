Ohio zoo announces name of giraffe calf

COLUMBUS — An Ohio zoo has announced the name of their male baby Giraffe.

Earlier this month, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium asked the public for help in naming their male giraffe calf who was born in March.

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On social media, the zoo posted the winning name... Jasper.

Jasper received over 7,000 votes to make it the winning name.

The other names that were being considered were Patches, Tim, and BJ St. Pierre.

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