Ohio zoo seeks public’s help in naming of new giraffe calf

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Zoo is asking for the public’s help to name their new giraffe.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium posted on Facebook, asking for help to name their Masai Giraffe male calf that was born in March.

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The Zoo’s partners at Diamond Cellar have teamed up with the Animal Care Team at the zoo to provide four special name options for the calf.

The names include:

BJ St. Pierre (Bobbie JR.): Named after his father, Bobbie.

Jasper: Inspired by the gemstone known for its unique natural patterns, reminiscent of a giraffe’s markings.

Patches: A playful nod to the distinctive coat patterns that make every Masai giraffe unique.

Tim: A classic, timeless name celebrating this calf’s bright future and all the adventures that await him.

Columbus Zoo Giraffe Naming (Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Voting will end on June 15. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will announce the winning name on June 21, on World Giraffe Day.

To cast your vote, visit the zoo’s website.

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