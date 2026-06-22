People want city to act after violent start to summer

DAYTON — Neighbors want city leaders to act after the violent start this summer.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with residents who are not happy about the violence. Hear their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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They told our news crew that things are not changing that much.

Some residents gave suggestions on how to improve things so people can enjoy themselves around Dayton.

This comes after two Signal 99s, or county-wide calls for assistance, happened between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a previous report.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, Dayton officers responded to the 500 block of East Third Street. A woman was with her friends in Downtown Dayton when a man came by and punched her in the face.

That’s when somebody called 911.

“Somebody just hit my friend in the face, and her face is completely busted,” the caller said.

They added that it happened out of nowhere.

“I have no clue. Dude just ran off,” the caller told dispatchers.

Shortly after they arrived, officers issued a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance. It was eventually dropped.

Less than one hour later, another county-wide call assistance was issued at around 2:17 a.m. at the 100 block of Heid Avenue on a reported shooting.

Patterson spoke with residents about how they feel about the violence.

“I think as long as the people stay bored and they don’t have anything to do, it’s just going to continue to happen,” said Daquan Heard.

He said that the youth must travel out of the area to do anything positive.

“We don’t have any movie theaters, date rooms, arcades, nowhere to go,” said Heard.

He told Patterson that he likes the stop the violence programs. But there needs to be more for youth and young adults to do besides bars and clubs.

“Take their minds and put them somewhere else on something active, something positive,” said Heard.

He suggested a clean-up-the-neighborhood program so people can have pride in where they live.

“They kill it at a rapid pace, so you’ve got to think of the mindset of that. And so that’s my main thing. I think you need to have more stuff to do,” said Heard.

Jeff Meyer agreed with Heard. He said he would love to see things in Dayton.

He also does not like to be on the defensive all the time.

“I’ve always watched it back, watch my surround situational awareness, I think that’s what they call them. Just be mindful of what’s going on around you,” said Meyer.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) about both incidents.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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