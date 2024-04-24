Local woman says she’s been dealing with brown water flowing from her faucet for over a decade

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County woman says she’s been dealing with brown water rushing from her faucet for more than a decade.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to the woman about the issue and the impact it has had on her for over a decade. She’ll bring you that on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> BB gun found in elementary student’s backpack; West Carrollton police investigating

Shianne Richardson, of North Hampton, told News Center 7 that she spends “upwards of $100″ each month, on top of her water bill, on bottled water jugs. That’s all because of how inconsistent the water has been coming out of her pipes for over 10 years.

“We can’t feed it to our animals [and] we can’t drink it ourselves,” Richardson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group