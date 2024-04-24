Premier Health removing trauma center operations from Miami Valley Hospital South

CENTERVILLE — Premier Health is discontinuing its Level III Trauma Center operations at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The change is set to happen on May 1.

In a statement announcing the change, a spokesperson for Premier Health said their commitment to “deliver exceptional emergency and trauma care continues.”

“The emergency department will continue round-the-clock operations, with ready access to the region’s only adult Level I trauma program – just nine miles away at Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus – or to the closest appropriate trauma center under EMS protocols,” the spokesperson said.

Both the demand for the services provided by the trauma center and its proximity to Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus contributed to this decision. On average, the hospital cares for three to four trauma patients each day.

A spokesperson also said the change reflects the “increasing difficulty in sourcing the expertise necessary to staff a Level III trauma Center.”

“Its emergency department will continue to uphold a high standard of care for all patients experiencing a range of health conditions. The same trusted physicians and team members will be there for our patients. We are dedicated to ensuring that our community’s most critical cases receive the necessary attention,” the spokesperson said.

Premier Health will continue to operate Level III trauma centers at Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.

The healthcare network will also work to help any personnel affected by the change find other employment opportunities within Premier Health.

This is the second local hospital to discontinue its trauma center operations. Earlier this month, Kettering Health Network announced that Soin Medical Center would no longer operate as a Level III trauma center.

