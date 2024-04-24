BB gun found in elementary student’s backpack; West Carrollton police investigating

WEST CARROLLTON — Police responded to an elementary school in West Carrollton Wednesday morning after it was reported that a fourth-grade student had a BB gun.

According to a spokesperson for West Carrollton Schools, a student at Harry Russell Elementary informed a teacher that another fourth-grade student tried to steal his bike while off school property on Tuesday and that the student had a BB gun at that time.

The teacher immediately informed the principal, who went to the child’s classroom and searched the student’s backpack. The spokesperson said a BB gun was found and the student was isolated from the rest of the students and the staff.

West Carrollton police and Superintendent Dr. Andrea Townsend responded to the school.

“This was a serious situation that could have been far worse if the student had not informed the teacher. Our staff should be commended for their quick response and ensuring the safety of the other students and staff. I appreciate their response as well as the response of the West Carrollton Police Department,” Townsend noted. “We are fortunate there was no threat at the school and the situation was contained quickly. I would also like to take the opportunity to advise parents and students that if they hear of any kind of threat to the school, a student or staff member, they should immediately contact the school and/or the police department.”

West Carrollton police are continuing to investigate the incident.

