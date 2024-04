BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 35.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 at the I-675 intersection are currently closed, Beavercreek police said on their Facebook page.

Police said the closure is expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.





